Baylor Softball Wins National Invitational Softball Championship Over UNLV, 4-0

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor softball dominated in the final game of the National Invitational Softball Championship, shutting out UNLV, 4-0, on Thursday to take the championship title at TC Colorado Field.

The Bears started out strong, totaling four singles in the first inning and scoring two runs. McKenzie Wilson scored the first run of the game after she led off the game with a single up the middle and scored on a hit from Emily Hott. Kaci West also came around to score after Josie Bower punched one up the middle as well.

Aliyah Binford pitched a lights-out game, going a complete 7.0 innings, shutting out the Rebels and striking out nine. She only allowed three base runners the whole game on two singles and an error.

Baylor loaded the bases in the fourth inning, after Binford doubled and Zadie LaValley and Wilson drew walks. A groundout ended the threat, but the Bears were able to plate two more in the fifth inning.

After Hott walked and West singled, Bower doubled to left-center to give the Bears the 4-0 advantage.

A couple runners got on for Baylor in the sixth and seventh innings, but four runs were enough for the Bears to take home the title game in the fourth annual NISC Tournament.

The Bears also took home four tournament awards, presented after the game. Binford won tournament MVP, as Ana Watson, West and Wilson picked up All-Tournament accolades.

