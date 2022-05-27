Advertisement

Belton ISD reserves three seats during graduation ceremony for those who lost their lives too soon

The Belton Independent School District on Thursday reserved three seats in honor of three young lives lost too soon.(KWTX GIVEN PERMISSION TO USE PHOTO.)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Belton Independent School District on Thursday reserved three seats in honor of three young lives lost too soon.

The district honored Joe Ramirez Jr., Fernando Martinez and Joshua Reyner, all Belton High School students who lost their lives in violent incidents.

Ramirez Jr. was fatally stabbed by a schoolmate inside a restroom at Belton High School on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Fernando Martinez, 16, was fatally shot the afternoon of August 27, 2020, near the basketball court in the 500 block of Smith Street. The teenager often played at the basketball court, his father said. Two teenagers have been charged in his death.

Joshua Reyner was shot and killed on January 2, 2020. A young man was arrested and charged in his death.

