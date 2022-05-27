Good News Friday: May 20, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Ke’sha was at Charles Patterson Middle School in Killeen last weekend. She talked to a group of girls in the latina leads program. It’s a League of United Latina American Citizens Initiative.

Belton High School wants to congratulate the seniors who signed letters of intent last week, and will continue their academic and athletic careers. Athletic Director, Sam Skidmore says he’s proud of their commitment, and hard work, on the field and in the classroom.

Waco ISD is excited to announce this year’s Outstanding Elementary District Teacher of the Year Marc Dominguez, and Outstanding Secondary District Teacher of the Year, Nora Burnham. Each District Teacher of the Year was awarded $1,000 by community sponsors. Congratulations!

Over 90 students at Kennedy-Powell Elementary School contributed to the first ever publication called ‘The Constellation’. The book is filled with authentic stories, poems, and art by these kiddos. Temple ISD also wants to shout out to Mrs. Childress for putting this together!

Killeen ISD Early College High School celebrated the 195 new graduates during commencement at the Bell County Expo Center. 100 of these graduates earned their associates from Central Texas College earlier this month.

We also want to shout-out our digital producer, Angie Bonilla’s, little brother Alejandro Bonilla. He’s actually one of the graduates from Killeen Early College High School and Central Texas College! He is going to Texas Tech in the fall where he will study chemical engineering.

