Mart ISD classes end early due to social media threat
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MART, Texas (KWTX) - Mart Independent School District has closed their schools early on the last day due to a threat made on social media.
Classes were released at 8:15 a.m. out of abundance to caution of the threat.
“The district felt that while the investigation is underway, and with student safety as a priority, it was best to dismiss classes early,” Betsy Burnett, Mart ISD Superintendent.
Graduation will still be held as planned with added security measures in place.
