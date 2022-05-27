Mart ISD classes end early due to social media threat

MART, Texas (KWTX) - Mart Independent School District has closed their schools early on the last day due to a threat made on social media.

Classes were released at 8:15 a.m. out of abundance to caution of the threat.

“The district felt that while the investigation is underway, and with student safety as a priority, it was best to dismiss classes early,” Betsy Burnett, Mart ISD Superintendent.

Graduation will still be held as planned with added security measures in place.

