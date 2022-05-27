Police in San Antonio area arrest student who threatened to ‘bring AK-47 to school’

SEGUIN, Texas (KWTX) - Police Thursday arrested Joel Placencia, 19, of Seguin, after the young man allegedly made repeated threats about taking his AK-47 to school.

Officers were dispatched to Seguin High School to investigate the threat at about 5:30 p.m. on May 25.

A Seguin High School teacher reported she overheard Placencia making the threat, and when Placencia was questioned by administrators, he allegedly admitted to making the threat.

The investigation allegedly revealed that while speaking to another student, Placencia had threatened several times during the class period that he was going to bring his AK to Seguin High School the following day.

Seguin High School staff made it clear several times to Placencia that the comments where not humorous, and that they needed to cease.

The warnings, however, did not stop Placencia from continuing to make threats about bringing a firearm to the school, police said.

Seguin High School administrators informed officers that Placencia was banned from all campuses for the remainder of the school year.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Placencia for one count of terroristic threat, which was issued by Judge Darrell Hunter.

Placencia was taken into custody at the Seguin Police Department.

Police said any threat made that causes or places the public in fear of imminent serious bodily injury is a serious matter, and will be investigated to the fullest extent.

Seguin Police Department encourages citizens to report any suspicious activity, alarming social media postings, or concerning comments at 830-379-2123.

