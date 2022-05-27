Switching back to a summer-like weather pattern after Memorial Day weekend

The unofficial start of summer is here as we dive into Memorial Day weekend, but we’ve basically already been in summer for the past few weeks! We’re still on pace to maintain the top spot for all-time highest average high in the month of May as heat builds this weekend and into early next week. The forecast is mostly the same from today through the end of the month. Morning temperatures today in the low-to-mid 60s will warm into the upper 60s and low 70s Saturday morning and beyond. As far as high temperatures go, each afternoon will feature highs in the low-to-mid 90s with the hottest temperatures coming Saturday and Sunday. We’ll thankfully have a bit of a breeze out there so it won’t feel like the middle of summer with gusts between 20 and 30 MPH from time to time.

We’re seeing signs that we’ll switch to a more traditional summer-like weather pattern. We’ve had the summer-like heat all May, but gusty south winds were one of the culprits for the high temperatures being as hot as they were. After a potential cold front attempts to kick up a few isolated showers next Thursday or Friday, we’re expecting a very stagnant weather pattern to emerge. Gusty winds will be gone and light and variable winds will take hold meaning the air mass isn’t going to be moving or changing. High temperatures may be a touch cooler late next week with the front’s approach, but we’re forecasting hotter-than-normal temperatures every day through at least next Sunday.

Tropics Look Quiet... for now: Hurricane season officially starts on June 1st but the last seven years has brought us early season storms that developed in May. The pre-season storm streak likely ends this year with no tropical development expected through the next five days. With that being said, some forecast models continue to hint at a potential tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico late next week. We’ll be keeping an eye on that system and all the others in what is expected to be a very busy hurricane season.

