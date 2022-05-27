Advertisement

Temple Police Department to assist Uvalde community

Robb Elementary School
Robb Elementary School(Conner Beene)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A member of the Temple Police Department has traveled to Uvalde to assist the local police department.

The Temple Police Department received a request for assistance from the Uvalde Police Department on May 26 through the Texas Police Chiefs Association.

The requested assistance consists of providing security for families affected by the tragedy or riding as a two-officer patrol vehicle with local officers.

“As the Uvalde community navigates this extremely difficult time, our department is willing to assist the families, schools and emergency responders in any way we can. We are all devastated by this tragedy,” said Chief Shawn Reynolds.

