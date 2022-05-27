Temple Police Department to assist Uvalde community

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A member of the Temple Police Department has traveled to Uvalde to assist the local police department.

The Temple Police Department received a request for assistance from the Uvalde Police Department on May 26 through the Texas Police Chiefs Association.

The requested assistance consists of providing security for families affected by the tragedy or riding as a two-officer patrol vehicle with local officers.

“As the Uvalde community navigates this extremely difficult time, our department is willing to assist the families, schools and emergency responders in any way we can. We are all devastated by this tragedy,” said Chief Shawn Reynolds.

