WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor forward Matthew Mayer will be returning to college ball next season instead of entering the NBA draft, but he is on the move.

A star on the 2021 national championship decided to transfer to Illinois for his fifth-year.

Mayer announced the decision on instagram Friday afternoon, and live on ESPN Central Texas.

Well, that was pretty awesome. Matthew decided to break the news on my show (and hid instagram) he was transferring to Illinois. He did say @TexasTechMBB came in second place, but he chose a different conference, in part out of respect to @BUDREW and the @BaylorMBB program. https://t.co/T73FTgIeJZ — Matt Mosley (@mattmosley) May 27, 2022

