McLennan Softball advances to championship game with thumping of Odessa

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan Softball punched its ticket to the National Championship Game with a 12-4 run-rule thumping of the Odessa Wranglers Friday afternoon.

Hailey Hudson picked up the win in the circle, recording nine strikeouts in four and two-thirds innings.

Odessa got on the board with a solo home run by Kawehi Ili in the top of the third.Ka’Lyn Watson and Jenny Robison led off with back-to-back doubles. Erin Plunkett reached and advanced to second on an error. Riley Rutherford followed with a single to score Robison, and Julia Herzinger singled to score Plunkett. Rutherford came in to score on an error, and Herzinger scored on a single by Maddie Saven.

Three more McLennan runs scored in the second. Robison led off with a solo home run. Plunkett doubled and Caitlyn Wong followed with a two-run homer.

Watson’s solo home run in the bottom of the third made it a 9-1 McLennan lead.

The Wranglers scored three in the top of the fourth. Ili was hit by the pitch and Morgan Dutton walked, both scoring on a home run by Ari Ybarra.

McLennan sealed the run rule with three runs in the bottom of the fourth. Rutherford hit a solo home run. Herzinger then singled and scored on another Wong two-run homer.

