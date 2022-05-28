Advertisement

McLennan Softball advances to championship game with thumping of Odessa

MCC softball
MCC softball(MCC softball)
By Candice Kelm
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan Softball punched its ticket to the National Championship Game with a 12-4 run-rule thumping of the Odessa Wranglers Friday afternoon.

Hailey Hudson picked up the win in the circle, recording nine strikeouts in four and two-thirds innings.

Odessa got on the board with a solo home run by Kawehi Ili in the top of the third.Ka’Lyn Watson and Jenny Robison led off with back-to-back doubles. Erin Plunkett reached and advanced to second on an error. Riley Rutherford followed with a single to score Robison, and Julia Herzinger singled to score Plunkett. Rutherford came in to score on an error, and Herzinger scored on a single by Maddie Saven.

Three more McLennan runs scored in the second. Robison led off with a solo home run. Plunkett doubled and Caitlyn Wong followed with a two-run homer.

Watson’s solo home run in the bottom of the third made it a 9-1 McLennan lead. 

The Wranglers scored three in the top of the fourth. Ili was hit by the pitch and Morgan Dutton walked, both scoring on a home run by Ari Ybarra.

McLennan sealed the run rule with three runs in the bottom of the fourth. Rutherford hit a solo home run. Herzinger then singled and scored on another Wong two-run homer.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midway High School Senior Mackenzie Bewley
Central Texas students killed in fiery collision in Bosque County
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Sgt. Scott and Fort Hood
Fort Hood: Soldier alleging harassment and retaliation assigned female escort with 24/7 access
Ashley Vallejo shared her experience at the Dutch Bros Coffee in Waco with her followers on Tik...
Dutch Bros addresses ‘most difficult customer ever’ message on deaf Waco woman’s receipt
Ed Chelby said his daughter attends Saegert Elementary, where his wife is also a school nurse.
Central Texas father stands guard outside school: ‘I could not sleep after Uvalde’

Latest News

BU guard/forward Matthew Mayer
Baylor’s Matthew Mayer transfers to Illinois
Baylor softball
Baylor Softball Wins National Invitational Softball Championship Over UNLV, 4-0
Baylor baseball
Baylor Baseball’s Run at Big 12 Championship Ends With 11-1 Loss to OSU
Baylor takes on top-seeded TCU in the 2022 Big 12 Tournament
Top-seeded TCU gets past Baylor in Big 12 Tournament