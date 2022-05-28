Advertisement

More Heat Coming For Memorial Day

By Elliot Wilson
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
It’ll be toasty as we head through the evening with temperatures in the low to mid 90′s until sunset. Afterwards we dip to the mid 80′s, with morning lows in the low 70′s to start your Sunday. We’ll have partly cloudy skies Sunday morning, with abundant sunshine bringing highs into the mid 90′s again during the afternoon.

Memorial Day will feature the mid 90′s too, although we’ll have a few clouds going through the afternoon, so you should be able to get some shade if outdoors. Partly cloudy skies and highs in the 90′s stick with us through the rest of the week afterwards. However, spotty rain chances come into the forecast Wednesday and Thursday, before dying out as we head into next weekend.

Tropics Look Quiet... for now: Hurricane season officially starts on June 1st but the last seven years has brought us early season storms that developed in May. The pre-season storm streak likely ends this year with no tropical development expected through the next five days. With that being said, some forecast models continue to hint at a potential tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico late next week. We’ll be keeping an eye on that system and all the others in what is expected to be a very busy hurricane season.

