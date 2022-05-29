Advertisement

Hot, Humid, & Windy Memorial Day

fastcast
fastcast
By Brady Taylor
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s going to be a hot Memorial Day across Central Texas, with high in the mid-90s in most locations. It will be a little on the muggy side, so heat index values will be in the upper 90s in most locations. The only slight relief will be the strong south winds that will keep the hot air moving around some. It will feel very “summer like” all week, with highs in the mid-90s each of the next 7 days. Most of the week will remain rain-free, but we may see a few stray showers Thursday and Friday.

Tropics Look Quiet... for now: Hurricane season officially starts on June 1st but the last seven years has brought us early season storms that developed in May. The pre-season storm streak likely ends this year with no tropical development expected through the next five days. With that being said, some forecast models continue to hint at a potential tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico late next week. We’ll be keeping an eye on that system and all the others in what is expected to be a very busy hurricane season.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midway High School Senior Mackenzie Bewley
Central Texas students killed in fiery collision in Bosque County
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Ed Chelby said his daughter attends Saegert Elementary, where his wife is also a school nurse.
Central Texas father stands guard outside school: ‘I could not sleep after Uvalde’
Sgt. Scott and Fort Hood
Fort Hood: Soldier alleging harassment and retaliation assigned female escort with 24/7 access
Lane Weiss, 19, remains in critical condition at a Waco hospital after he was shot in the back,...
Boy who shot McGregor man surrenders to authorities; will be charged as juvenile

Latest News

fastcast
Memorial weekend: heat continues, humidity builds
fastcast
More Heat Coming For Memorial Day
FastCast
Hot & Breezy Memorial Day Weekend!
KWTX Fastcast Images
Switching back to a summer-like weather pattern after Memorial Day weekend