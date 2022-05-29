Hot, Humid, & Windy Memorial Day

It’s going to be a hot Memorial Day across Central Texas, with high in the mid-90s in most locations. It will be a little on the muggy side, so heat index values will be in the upper 90s in most locations. The only slight relief will be the strong south winds that will keep the hot air moving around some. It will feel very “summer like” all week, with highs in the mid-90s each of the next 7 days. Most of the week will remain rain-free, but we may see a few stray showers Thursday and Friday.

Tropics Look Quiet... for now: Hurricane season officially starts on June 1st but the last seven years has brought us early season storms that developed in May. The pre-season storm streak likely ends this year with no tropical development expected through the next five days. With that being said, some forecast models continue to hint at a potential tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico late next week. We’ll be keeping an eye on that system and all the others in what is expected to be a very busy hurricane season.

