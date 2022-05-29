Advertisement

McLennan Softball finishes second in the nation

MCC softball
MCC softball(MCC softball)
By Candice Kelm
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan Softball team finished second in the nation after two-hard fought battles with the Florida SouthWestern Buccaneers on Championship Saturday at the NJCAA Division I Softball National Championship. 

Florida SouthWestern took game one 4-2 to force the if-necessary game. Hailey Hudson took the loss in the opener.

McLennan ends the season with an overall record of 59-8. Hailey Hudson, Riley Rutherford, Caitlyn Wong and Jenny Robison were named to the all-tournament team, and Wong was also named the Offensive Player of the Tournament.

