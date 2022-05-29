Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes announce second child

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's...
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's Fun House at Live! at the Battery Atlanta in Atlanta, in this Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, file photo. The National Women's Soccer League is returning to Kansas City after an ownership group led by local businesspeople that includes the fiancé of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was awarded an expansion franchise Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File)(Omar Vega | Omar Vega/Invision/AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes announced Sunday that they are going to have a second child.

Mahomes tweeted about the news on Sunday:

In February 2021, the family welcomed Sterling Skye Mahomes.

She was born on Feb. 20, 2021.

The Kansas City Current, who is co-owned by Brittany Mahomes also announced the news on their social media pages.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ed Chelby said his daughter attends Saegert Elementary, where his wife is also a school nurse.
Central Texas father stands guard outside school: ‘I could not sleep after Uvalde’
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Clayton Freeman, 39
Intoxicated Central Texas man arrested, one in critical condition in head-on crash on US-77
Tommie Rodall, 28
Bell County Jailer terminated, arrested, charged with organized crime inside jail
Sgt. Scott and Fort Hood
Fort Hood: Soldier alleging harassment and retaliation assigned female escort with 24/7 access

Latest News

A bus driver for Robb Elementary school stood outside of Sacred Heart Catholic Church with her...
Uvalde’s “back-the-blue” values collide with outrage over police response to Texas’ worst school shooting
Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Department Pete Arredondo
‘Very angry’: Uvalde locals grapple with school chief’s role
On Sunday, The Midland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 12:22 pm at Airline...
American Alligator spotted in West Texas
Crosses and balloons are seen reflected in a water fountain at the town square on Thursday, May...
Empty Space, broken hearts in a Texas town gutted by loss
Western Belle Farms hosted military families on Memorial Day during their Sunflower Festival.
Central Texas sunflower farm hosts military families for Memorial Day