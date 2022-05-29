West: Inaugural car show

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Saturday was the inaugural West Cruizziers and VFW Post 4819 Car Show.

“This is our first year, we’re planning on doing it several years after this,” said Ed Snider, co-director.

The event had a 50/50 raffle, Kona Ice snow cones, burgers, corn dogs and...of course...cars.

“You got kids, you got young people, you got old people--it’s just a great, great time,” said Stevie Vanek, co-director. “Stuff like this is all about family and helping your fellow man, that’s why we do this, we love our families, we want to help other people, so that’s one of the main reasons we’re here, but, we like cars, too.”

Organizers say there were almost 85 entries with cars ranging from the 1930s to the 1980s.

“There’s a variety of different cars out here today to look at, and I think it’s a family thing for everybody to look at and have a good time,” said Snider.

Proceeds will benefit the VFW and St. Mary’s of West.

