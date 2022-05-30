Advertisement

Authorities release new tattoo photos of fugitive killer Gonzalo Lopez

Gonzalo Lopez
Gonzalo Lopez(KWTX)
By Joe Villasana
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities on Sunday released new photos showing the tattoos on the arms, back, chest and abdominal area of Gonzalo Lopez, the convicted killer who hijacked a prison bus and escaped from the custody of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on May 12, 2022.

Lopez, 46, is described as a white or Hispanic male, approximately six feet tall and 185 pounds.

The inmate, convicted on capital murder charges, reportedly got out of his restraints and a metal cage before stabbing an officer and stealing the prison transport bus.

He was last seen running into the woods off Highway 7 near Centerville in Leon County, Texas. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants May 12 for Lopez’s arrest for escape and aggravated assault against a public servant.

The killer is affiliated with the Mexican Mafia and has ties to the Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio. Authorities said he should be considered armed and extremely dangerous and under no circumstances should anyone not attempt to apprehend him.

A combined reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information leading to Lopez’s capture. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact TDCJ Office of Inspector General CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-832-8477 or 936-437-5171 or your local law enforcement agency at 911. Tips may also be sent to the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102 or via the

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midway High School Senior Mackenzie Bewley
Central Texas students killed in fiery collision in Bosque County
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Ed Chelby said his daughter attends Saegert Elementary, where his wife is also a school nurse.
Central Texas father stands guard outside school: ‘I could not sleep after Uvalde’
Sgt. Scott and Fort Hood
Fort Hood: Soldier alleging harassment and retaliation assigned female escort with 24/7 access
Lane Weiss, 19, remains in critical condition at a Waco hospital after he was shot in the back,...
Boy who shot McGregor man surrenders to authorities; will be charged as juvenile

Latest News

Lt. Louis Girard was killed fighting in World War II in 1943, but he returned home to West...
Remains of Central Texas soldier who died in WWII identified, returned home
fastcast
Brady's Sunday Evening FastCast
File Graphic (KWTX)
Officials: 2 die in light aircraft crash in Central Texas
Non-profit pays off mortgage for Killeen gold star family
Non-profit pays off mortgage for Killeen gold star family