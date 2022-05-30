Advertisement

Body found in Lake Somerville, no signs of foul play

Investigators identified the victim as a 26-year-old man
Investigators identified the victim as a 26-year-old man(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A body was found in Lake Somerville near Welch Park Monday morning, according to the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses say they saw a body floating about 20 yards off the shore-line and immediately called 911, the sheriff’s office said. A Welch Park worker was able to bring the victim to shore as the sheriff’s office, Somerville police, Texas Parks & Wildlife Department and Park Rangers responded to investigate.

Investigators identified the victim as a 26-year-old man and notified next of kin, but they are withholding his name while other family members are being notified.

The sheriff’s office says the victim was in the water about 24 to 36 hours before they were discovered. No witnesses at this time saw the victim go into the water, but investigators do not suspect foul play. An autopsy will be conducted at the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ed Chelby said his daughter attends Saegert Elementary, where his wife is also a school nurse.
Central Texas father stands guard outside school: ‘I could not sleep after Uvalde’
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Sgt. Scott and Fort Hood
Fort Hood: Soldier alleging harassment and retaliation assigned female escort with 24/7 access
Midway High School Senior Mackenzie Bewley
Central Texas students killed in fiery collision in Bosque County
Lane Weiss, 19, remains in critical condition at a Waco hospital after he was shot in the back,...
Boy who shot McGregor man surrenders to authorities; will be charged as juvenile

Latest News

Hundreds gathered at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery on Memorial Day to pay respects...
Killeen veterans cemetery memorial draws in hundreds
Memorial Day Ceremony at Doris Miller Memorial
Community comes together at Doris Miller Memorial to honor our nation’s heroes
Zachary Esparza, 22
Temple man arrested for sexual assault while working for Buckholts ISD
Judge mallet
Texas man pleads guilty to transporting child inside plastic bin