Community comes together at Doris Miller Memorial to honor our nation’s heroes

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Each year on Memorial Day, the community gathers at the Doris Miller Memorial in Waco.

It serves as a time people can stand alongside those remembering their loved ones who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

One person after another stepped forward to call the name of the person they are honoring this memorial day, people like Craig Dawson.

“He made sure that we were all protected and taken care of,” Craig’s wife Jennifer Dawson said. “That’s just the man he was.”

Jennifer says he served for 18 years and died two years ago nearly to the day.

“It’s really great that people actually take the time to show support and it’s something that is very important that people should be aware of,” Jennifer said.

She says she finds strength in the support offered on Memorial Day.

“I’m not alone in this and you are not alone in this so it’s truly important to get out there and meet others and either share your story or just stand there and be warmed,” Jennifer said.

Organizers say it’s banding together as Americans to show support for our fallen heroes and their families.

Both local and state representatives were in attendance today including McLennan County Commissioner Patricia Chisolm-Miller and State Representative Charles “Doc” Anderson.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.