Five suspects in operation sting indicted for solicitation of prostitution

Thomas Brandt Kenton Davis, Christian Miller, Sylvester Taylor and Cory Wightman, 39
Thomas Brandt Kenton Davis, Christian Miller, Sylvester Taylor and Cory Wightman, 39(Bell County Jail)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Five suspects have been indicted in connection to a prostitution operation sting by the Bell County Indictment court.

Thomas Brandt, 32; Kenton Davis, 49; Christian Miller, 22,; Sylvester Taylor, 39; and Cory Wightman, 39, were indicted for solicitation of prostitution.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department conducted an operation sting in April at the La Quinta in Belton where advertisements were places on a website where an officer posed as a prostitute and messaged the men.

The suspects agreed to pay the undercover deputy money for sexual conduct in a room where they went to the room where the person was with enough money for the acts.

Brandt meanwhile planned to pay with Cash App and was found in possession of methamphetamine.

Nine suspects have been arrested in the John Suppression Initiative Operation
Nine suspects have been arrested in the John Suppression Initiative Operation(Bell County Sheriff's Office)

