Harker Heights police investigating early morning shooting

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Harker Heights Police officers are investigating a shooting on the early morning of Monday.

Officers responded at 1:37 a.m. May 30 to the 700 block of Edwards Drive in reference to a shooting where several callers reported a disturbance involving gunshots in the parking lot.

Harker Heights officers were notified of two gunshot victims at Seton Hospital in Harker Heights where a 19-year-old victim was treated for his gunshot wound and was subsequently released from Seton hospital.

The other victim victim, 17, was transported by helicopter to another area hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information is to call (254) 953-5400.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no other information at this time.

