Hot, Breezy Memorial Day with Rain Chances Late Week

It’ll be a muggy morning with temperatures in the 70′s before sunrise. Afterwards, we’ll warm up quickly into the 80s, with the upper 80′s at lunchtime and highs in the mid 90′s during the afternoon. We’ll also have partly cloudy skies and breezy winds throughout the day, which will help lower the intensity of the heat. We dip to the 80′s after sunset, but it’ll still be a little breezy going through the night.

We’ll have much of the same on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 90′s again, but after that a few rain chances will show up in the forecast. A few spotty showers will be possible down south on Wednesday, but all of us will have a slightly better shot at rain on Thursday when a stalled front sits over our area. Other than a spotty rain chance on Friday, rain chances die off heading into next weekend with highs getting into the mid to possibly upper 90′s.

Tropics Look Quiet... for now: Hurricane season officially starts on June 1st but the last seven years has brought us early season storms that developed in May. The pre-season storm streak likely ends this year with no tropical development expected through the next five days. With that being said, some forecast models continue to hint at a potential tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico late next week. We’ll be keeping an eye on that system and all the others in what is expected to be a very busy hurricane season.

