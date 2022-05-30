Intoxicated Central Texas man arrested following head-crash leaving on in critical condition on US-77

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas has been arrested and one is in critical condition following a head-on crash on US-77 Saturday.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a head-on crash at 8:25 p.m. May 29 on US-77 near Levi Parkway, north of Golinda.

A Dodge Ram traveling northbound drove onto the wrong side of the roadway and crashed into a Ford F-150.

The driver of the Ford was transported to Baylor Scott and White in Waco in critical condition. An update on the condition is unknown at this time.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was determined to be intoxicated and arrested by troopers.

Clayton Freeman, 39, was charged with felony intoxication assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Freeman has been booked into the McLennan County jail with a $75,000 bond.

