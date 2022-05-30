Advertisement

Intoxicated Central Texas man arrested, one in critical condition in head-on crash on US-77

Clayton Freeman, 39
Clayton Freeman, 39(McLennan County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas has been arrested and one is in critical condition following a head-on crash on US-77 Saturday.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a head-on crash at 8:25 p.m. May 29 on US-77 near Levi Parkway, north of Golinda.

A Dodge Ram traveling northbound drove onto the wrong side of the roadway and crashed into a Ford F-150.

The driver of the Ford was transported to Baylor Scott and White in Waco in critical condition. An update on the condition is unknown at this time.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was determined to be intoxicated and arrested by troopers.

Clayton Freeman, 39, was charged with felony intoxication assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Freeman has been booked into the McLennan County jail with a $75,000 bond.

