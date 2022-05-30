Killeen veterans cemetery memorial draws in hundreds

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Decorations and visitors lined the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killen for the annual Memorial Day ceremony.

Beneath Monday’s cloudy sky, family members, friends and military members gathered to pay respects who have gone before them.

“I bet you, if there were more area for people to be, they would be here,” said Col. Ian Palmer.

For Col. Palmer, there was also an added feeling of nostalgia. In his first weeks at Fort Hood he was asked to take part in a similar Memorial Day event.

Now, as commander of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team with the 1st Cavalry Division, he is participating in a new way: as the featured speaker.

“That memory popped into my head, I participated in that ceremony 24 years ago,” said Col. Palmer.

And in front of everyone, he was able to share the story of fallen comrades he served with.

People like Command Sgt. Timothy Bolyard, who died in Afghanistan, just to name a few.

“I think about Tim every single day,” said Col. Palmer. “He has made me a better leader and I have pulled our experience together as a way to make myself better but also to honor his memory.”

It is a reflective practice service members know all too well.

“Any veteran that has served has a sense of feeling of, thinking about the loved ones we lost and we served with,” said Sgt. Maj. Cliff Burgoyne. It doesn’t go away.”

So with flags waiving and flowers being placed, it is gatherings like Monday’s that reinforce that mindset.

“It’s our obligation as those that remain, to take what they would’ve done in their lives and to do our best to make that happen,” said Col. Palmer

