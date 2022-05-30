Advertisement

Man arrested in connection to burglary, credit card abuse in Woodway, DFW area

Christopher Samuel, 34
Christopher Samuel, 34(Dallas County Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas man has been arrested on multiple warrants from Woodway Public Safety Department.

Christopher Samuel, 34, has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of credit card abuse and burglary.

Woodway authorities received several reports of burglary of vehicles during the months of March to May at Poage Park, Whitehall Park, a local church, and a daycare where women’s purses were stolen.

In many of these cases the suspect used the stolen credit cards to make large purchases including large dollar amounts of gift cards.

Woodway detectives were able to link two rental vehicles to these burglaries and identified Samuel as a primary suspect.

Woodway detectives were able to seize Samuel’s personal vehicle in Ft Worth where a search warrant was executed on this vehicle resulted in the recovery of personal belongings to ten different victims in the DFW area, two stolen license plates, as well as evidence linking Samuel to the Woodway burglaries.

Woodway detectives have worked closely with various agencies in the metroplex in identifying additional victims and with the return of stolen property.

Samuel is being held at the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office with a $2,500.

