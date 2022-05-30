Advertisement

People run seven miles in honor of local hero killed in Afghanistan

By Katie Aupperle
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TEAGUE, Texas (KWTX) -Veterans, friends, and families came out for the “7ForSartor” trek in Teague.

This is in honor of Sergeant Major Ryan Sartor who was killed while serving in Afghanistan back in 2019.

His mother says he was with another soldier who was grazed by a bullet and when Sartor pushed them out of the way, he was shot and killed.

She says each year in Teague and in Colorado where he was stationed, people run seven miles in his honor and in honor of others who have given their lives serving our country.

“Ryan lived life to the fullest,” Terri Pryor Patterson, SGM Sartor’s mom, said. “His heart and his desire was his family. He excelled the way that he did because he was fighting for the things that he loved and that was his God, his country, and his family.”

Terri says they run seven miles because that number had significance to SGM Sartor and his relationship with God.

