Remains of Central Texas soldier who died in WWII identified, returned home
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - It was a homecoming almost 80 years in the making.
Lt. Louis Girard was killed fighting in World War II in 1943.
The 21-year-old from West lost his life while co-piloting a B-24 bomber over Romania.
He was buried in an unknown soldiers American cemetery in Italy, but his remains were finally identified two months ago.
They arrived to Dallas Friday afternoon.
A procession from the airport returned Girard home to West Friday night where his remaining family members, including a sister, were waiting at Aderhold Funeral Home.
Citizens lined the streets to welcome Girard home.
His funeral is scheduled for Saturday.
