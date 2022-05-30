Slight rain chances return later this week

May 2022 will go down as the hottest May on record, with an average afternoon high of over 91°. That style of heat will continue for the early part of this new workweek. It will be breezy and hot on Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid-90s, with south winds running 15-25 mph. We are keeping an eye on a cold front that is going to try to work into Central Texas on Thursday. There are some question marks on how far south this front will move, but as of now it looks like this front will help to bring us some slight rain chances on Thursday and Friday. We also will see a slight dip in the temperatures on Thursday & Friday, with highs in the upper 80s in most locations.

The dip in the temperatures late this week will be shot lived, as hot weather returns next weekend and sticks around for much of next week. For the weekend we will see highs in the mid-to-upper 90s, and we could see near triple digit heat next week.

Tropics Look Quiet... for now: Hurricane season officially starts on June 1st but the last seven years has brought us early season storms that developed in May. The pre-season storm streak likely ends this year with no tropical development expected through the next five days. With that being said, some forecast models continue to hint at a potential tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico late next week. We’ll be keeping an eye on that system and all the others in what is expected to be a very busy hurricane season.

