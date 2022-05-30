Temple man arrested for sexual assault while working for Buckholts ISD

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Temple man has been arrested in connection to the sexual assault of a minor.

Zachary Dylan Esparza,22, was arrested and charged with sexual assault at the Bell County Jail.

According to authorities, the victim reported that she met Esparza when he worked at Buckholts Independent School District in Central Texas.

According to the affidavit, the victim stated that her ex-boyfriend found her Snapchat account where he found pictures of the suspect naked in which she admitted to take them. The ex-boyfriend then went to staff where he showed them the explicit photos.

The victim told authorities the encounters between her and the suspect began in September 2021 when he worked at the school and where they would message on apps like Instagram and Snapchat.

According to the victim, a physical relationship began at residences in Temple including the suspect’s.

In an audio interview, the ex-boyfriend stated he dated the victim and she would borrow his phone to log on to her Snapchat account. According to him, he started looking through pictures including explicit videos and pictures of the victim and Esparza.

An officer attempted to talk to Esparza who stated “he would like to consult an attorney before meeting.”

