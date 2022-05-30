Advertisement

Texas man pleads guilty to transporting child inside plastic bin

Judge mallet
Judge mallet(None)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas resident has admitted to illegally transporting a minor non-U.S. citizen within the country in federal court.

Fernando Jaramillo,22, admitted he knew the minor was illegally present in the United States.

Jaramillo arrived on March 9 at the checkpoint near Sarita where authorities noticed a plastic bin filled with clothes laying on the back seat of Jaramillo’s vehicle. A K-9 alerted authorities, after which they conducted a search of the vehicle when the clothes in the plastic bin jolted upwards.

Authorities opened the plastic bin and discovered a small female child who they later determined was unlawfully present in the United States.

The investigation revealed the minor was traveling with her mother within the United States when earlier that day unknown individuals had taken them to a store and separated them.

The minor did not know Jaramillo, but he put her inside the plastic bin and told her she would be in there for about 45 minutes.

He also instructed her to not make any noise and remained inside of the bin until law enforcement found her.

U.S. District Judge Nelva G. Ramos will impose sentencing Aug. 23.

At that time, Jaramillo faces up to five years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ed Chelby said his daughter attends Saegert Elementary, where his wife is also a school nurse.
Central Texas father stands guard outside school: ‘I could not sleep after Uvalde’
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Sgt. Scott and Fort Hood
Fort Hood: Soldier alleging harassment and retaliation assigned female escort with 24/7 access
Midway High School Senior Mackenzie Bewley
Central Texas students killed in fiery collision in Bosque County
Lane Weiss, 19, remains in critical condition at a Waco hospital after he was shot in the back,...
Boy who shot McGregor man surrenders to authorities; will be charged as juvenile

Latest News

FastCast
Brady's Monday Evening FastCast
A newly formed Disinformation Governance Board will immediately begin focusing on...
70 missing children found in operation including west Texas agencies
Thomas Brandt Kenton Davis, Christian Miller, Sylvester Taylor and Cory Wightman, 39
Five suspects in operation sting indicted for solicitation of prostitution
File Graphic
Harker Heights police investigating early morning shooting