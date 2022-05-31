Advertisement

American Alligator spotted in West Texas

On Sunday, The Midland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 12:22 pm at Airline...
On Sunday, The Midland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 12:22 pm at Airline Mobile Home and RV Park regarding an American Alligator being on the property.(CBS7 (KOSA))
By CBS7 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Sunday, The Midland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 12:22 pm at Airline Mobile Home and RV Park regarding an American Alligator being on the property.

The complainant found the alligator under his car. Deputy Rodriguez responded and the Alligator was safely “taken into custody”.

Dr. Tommy Wilson, with A to Z Veterinary has a contract with the local Game Warden. The Alligator will be in his care until it’s released to a Game Warden. We’re hoping a possible owner calls to claim our friend that’s obviously lost in the desert

Authorities also took to Facebook and said that “Alligators ask lots of questions, they’d make great interri-gators. Their teeth are pretty intimidating if you ask us. However, we don’t think this guy will be joining the MCSO staff anytime soon.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ed Chelby said his daughter attends Saegert Elementary, where his wife is also a school nurse.
Central Texas father stands guard outside school: ‘I could not sleep after Uvalde’
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Tommie Rodall, 28
Bell County Jailer terminated, arrested, charged with organized crime inside jail
Clayton Freeman, 39
Intoxicated Central Texas man arrested, one in critical condition in head-on crash on US-77
Sgt. Scott and Fort Hood
Fort Hood: Soldier alleging harassment and retaliation assigned female escort with 24/7 access

Latest News

Crosses and balloons are seen reflected in a water fountain at the town square on Thursday, May...
Empty Space, broken hearts in a Texas town gutted by loss
Western Belle Farms hosted military families on Memorial Day during their Sunflower Festival.
Central Texas sunflower farm hosts military families for Memorial Day
Hundreds gather in Killeen to honor fallen soldiers
Hundreds gather in Killeen to honor fallen soldiers
7ForSartor
People run seven miles in honor of local hero killed in Afghanistan