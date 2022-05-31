Advertisement

Body of baby found buried in backyard during sexual assault investigation in Texas

By KCBD Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) — The body of a baby was found buried in the backyard of a home in Northwest Lubbock Tuesday morning during the investigation of an ongoing sexual assault of a minor.

Lubbock police say the investigation into the sexual assault started Monday when they received the report just before 11:30 a.m. During the investigation, officers learned the body of a baby was buried in the backyard of a home in the 1100 block of North Belmont Ave.

The LPD Metro Unit took over the investigation and began searching the backyard for human remains.

The search continued to next morning when the remains were found around 9 a.m.

During the investigation, Lubbock police obtained an arrest warrant for aggravated sexual assault on a suspect in the case.

Police tried to find the suspect throughout the day Tuesday to serve the warrant.

Before police could find him, the LPD Communications Center received a call for service to help EMS at a home in Southwest Lubbock in the 5500 block of 111th Street.

Emergency personnel found the suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Lubbock police have not release the name of the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

