Bryan physician, Texas A&M Health Science Center Clinical Assistant Professor arrested for pointing gun at mover

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan physician and leader with the Texas A&M Health Science Center is facing legal trouble after police say he pointed a gun at a moving company employee last summer.

Dr. Grady “Sam” Hogue was arrested on Wednesday, May 25 following a year-long investigation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He posted $10,000 bond the same day. Now we’ve learned he’s been placed on administrative leave at the university.

The incident happened at a College Station storage facility on Wellborn Road on July 3, 2021. Court documents show that after becoming angry with the mover over the cost of the move, Hogue pointed a handgun at the employee and forced them to unload the moving truck.

Police say it took them nearly a year to piece the witness evidence together, but ultimately it was the surveillance video that led to Hogue’s arrest.

Hogue is currently listed as a Clinical Assistant Professor with Texas A&M Health.

Students on campus say they’re shocked to hear the allegations against a professor.

“All the professors here are always willing to to help out and they always give information about office hours and they’re really nice about all kinds of things and willing do help, so when you hear about it just kind of comes out of nowhere,” said Jeremy Latham, a Texas A&M Student.

While he doesn’t personally know Dr. Hogue, he says it’s very concerning allegations.

“It’s just surprising. Really like I cant imagine any of our professors or professors in general but like especially here at A&M doing something like that... There was nothing life threatening happening here. It was just completely uncalled for and so it’s sad to hear about because Texas A&M has such a wonderful reputation. I love it here and and when you’re hearing about that it doesn’t sound good,” said Latham.

KBTX has reached out to the Texas A&M Health Science Center and local care providers for comment.

The Texas A&M Health Science Center sent us this statement:

Dr. Grady “Sam” Hogue, former interim department head for Primary Care and Population Health at Texas A&M University College of Medicine, has been placed on administrative leave due to a non-university related incident. The College of Medicine is committed to our patients and dedicated to excellence in education for our residents and students.

Hogue spoke with KBTX last October when the Texas A&M Health Hub opened on 29th Street in Bryan.

We have not heard back from other healthcare providers yet about Hogue’s status.

A Bryan doctor and Texas A&M Health leader was arrested last week after a year long investigation in College Station. He’s accused of pointing a gun at a moving employee. Live reports and reaction at 5 and 6 p.m. @KBTXNews @hfallskbtx @KBTXRusty @KBTXKarla @joshgorbutt pic.twitter.com/eDoH7Ey9DC — Clay Falls (@ClayFalls) May 31, 2022

