Central Texas scouts continue tradition of placing flags on properties on patriotic holidays

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Some local Boy Scouts of America Troops, which include boys and girls, are placing more than a thousand American Flags on holidays, including Memorial Day, in the yards of local homeowners and it’s a tradition that’s growing more popular by the year.

BSA Troop 456 out of St. Jerome Catholic Church in Waco placed 300 flags in the yards of local neighborhoods on Monday.

Scoutmaster Darrin Bellert said it’s something his troop has been offering for about a decade now but what started as a handful of homes has grown into over a thousand city-wide.

“It’s just a great scouting tradition to do this for communities and neighborhoods,” Bellert said.

Bellert has 25 active scouts in his troop and on an any given holiday around a dozen of them work to put up flags and then take them down.

14-year-old Makayla Lipoufski just joined in February and was busy Monday night taking up the nearly 300 flags her troop placed in neighborhoods including Badger Ranch, Dominion Park, Sunwest, Hunters Run, Oak Creek and Western Ridge.

Makayla Lipoufski (Courtesy Photo)

Lipoufski said she feels like it’s a great way to honor those who paid the ultimate price.

“I enjoy doing this because it’s to remember those who served our country,” Lipoufski said.

Troop 497 out of Waco is another troop providing the service.

They estimate they put up nearly 800 flags.

The flag service is $35 for the year and includes July 4th, Labor Day, 9-11, Veteran’s Day, President’s Day, Memorial Day, and Flag Day.

The money raised goes toward scouting activities and projects.

If you’re interested in the flag service, you can call the scout’s council office at 254-772-8932.

