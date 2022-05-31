Advertisement

“The clear choice for this position”: University High School alum returns as new principal

Alonzo W. McAdoo Jr. has been appointed as the next principal of University High School in...
Alonzo W. McAdoo Jr. has been appointed as the next principal of University High School in Waco, Texas.(Courtesy Photo: Waco ISD)
By Kenisha Huitt
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon on Monday announced Alonzo W. McAdoo Jr. as the next principal of University High School.

McAdoo has served as an educator at Waco ISD for more than a decade, beginning as a social studies teacher and coach at University Middle School in 2008.

He moved to Waco High School as an assistant principal in 2013 and served as principal of G.W Carver from 2014 to 2018.

Most recently, McAdoo held the position of principal of Cesar Chavez Middle School.

When you look at his history in the community, knowledge, and experience you understand that he encompasses exactly what University High School needs in a leader,” Kincannon said.

“I am thrilled with the opportunity to lead my high school alma mater. Once a Trojan, always a Trojan. As the current principal of Cesar Chavez Middle School, I have built a rapport with many of the students that eventually attend University High School,” said McAdoo.

He excels at classroom management, behavior, instructional strategies, and building relationships.

“This is a natural progression for McAdoo as he has led Cesar Chavez Middle School, a University High feeder school, through one of the toughest times in education,” stated Kincannon.

McAdoo has a stable, calm demeanor that will be an asset as students and staff attempt to establish a new post-pandemic normal.

