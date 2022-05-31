Copperas Cove ISD extends student learning through summer camps

COPPERAS COVE, TX — Copperas Cove ISD continues its summer camps for the third consecutive year as the number of camps grow each session.

With more than 30 camps offered, students can learn through art, STEM, math, reading, archery, hiking, fishing, theater arts, video game design, fashion design, computer coding, first aid, crocheting, and a variety of athletic camps.

CCISD Director of Extended Learning Lori Hensley oversees three different camps including fine arts, outdoor, and wellness.

“We are excited to provide students with opportunities to stay engaged and learning throughout the summer,” Hensley said. “We look forward to helping students develop passions, explore hobbies, and practice new talents.”

CCISD Coordinator of 504 and Special Programs Lauren Hooten is directing the multisensory reading camp for students diagnosed with dyslexia.

“Multi-sensory instruction combines listening, speaking, reading, and a tactile or kinesthetic activity to enhance learning. Students will be working on phonics, phonemic awareness, reading and listening comprehension, accuracy and fluency, spelling, and handwriting, to name a few,” Hooten said. “Students will rotate between stations and work with different teachers on different skills daily, all while having loads of fun. Our goal for the camp is to keep students’ reading skills intact over the summer and giving them some tools to do that.”

Eighty-five of CCISD’s incoming sixth to eighth grade students can learn the business of innovation, from prototype to product launch, through the summer STEM camp hosted by CCISD Digital Learning Coordinator Michael Hawkins.

“Students get to experience hands-on activities while learning how to turn ideas into inventions,” Hawkins said. “From prototyping to launch, students will sharpen key skills in self-expression, team building, problem solving, and entrepreneurship.”

Several athletic camps are also available throughout the summer including softball, golf, strength and conditioning, football, track, and volleyball.

All academic camps serving breakfast and lunch are funded through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief and Title 1 funds.

Parents are responsible for transporting their students to campus.

To sign up a student, visit the CCISD summer camp portal here.

