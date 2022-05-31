Former Waco daycare owner, employee plead guilty to physically abusing children

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The former owner of a Waco day care facility and one of her employees pleaded guilty Tuesday to physically abusing a number of children in their care five years ago, including one who suffered a dislocated shoulder and broken elbow.

Pepper Jones, 42, former owner of Miss Pepper’s Day Care, 3800 Lasker Ave., is seeking deferred probation after pleading guilty to one count of injury to a child and six counts of endangering a child. Her former employee, Brittany Starr Hale, 35, who pleaded guilty to six counts of injury to a child, also is asking 54th State District Judge Susan Kelly to place her on deferred probation.

The women’s quest for probation and the fact that they participated in the plea hearings remotely and not in person did not sit well with some of the 20 parents and family members of the children who suffered abuse at their day care who came to court Tuesday.

Robert and Megan Chavez, whose 7-year-old daughter still suffers lingering effects from the 2017 abuse, said Tuesday’s plea hearing brought back a flood of mixed emotions. They said it was a relief to hear the women acknowledge their guilt after so long.

“That was, I felt, like a slap to the face,” Robet Chavez said of the women’s guilty pleas via teleconference. “You had the courage enough to hit our kids. Why can’t you face the parents. We are here. You took the money to watch our kids, yet to do this suddenly behind our backs, you know?

Kelly will schedule a sentencing hearing in July or August at which prosecutors Will Hix and Tara Avants will call some of the parents to testify. Robert Chavez said he thinks Jones and Kelly deserve maximum punishments allowed by law.

“To be honest, I think they should get what is coming to them,” Robert Chavez said. “The max amount.”

Injury to a child is a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Endangering a child is a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail.

Jones pleaded guilty without benefit of a sentencing recommendation from Hix or Avants. The prosecutors recommended that Hale be placed on deferred probation for 10 years and fined $1,000 on each count. Brian Howell, Jones’ attorney, and Whitney Fanning, who represents Hale, both told Kelly that their clients will be seeking deferred probation.

In deferred adjudication cases, there is no final judgment of guilt if defendants complete the terms and conditions of probation.

Howell deferred comment Tuesday until after Jones is sentenced.

Fanning said Hale “is a nice person who got caught up in a bad situation.” He deferred additional comment until after she is sentenced.

The women were arrested in June 2017 after a Waco police investigation into allegations of child abuse at the day care. Waco police said at the time that children between the ages of 10 months and 2 were physically abused at the day care center, including being pushed or pulled down, having their hair pulled and being struck by the women.

According to arrest affidavits for Jones, the mother of a 2-year-old boy reported her son suffered arm injuries in April 2017. The boy could not speak in complete sentences, but touched his arm and said, “Pepper, my arm, right here, doctor,” while being examined at a local hospital.

The boy also pointed to his buttocks and said, “Pepper.”

The injury to a child indictment against Jones charges she hurt a boy by “yanking and/or pulling and/or jerking his arm.”

The endangering a child counts involve six children and charge that Jones “intentionally, knowingly, recklessly, or with criminal negligence, engaged in conduct that placed (the children) in imminent danger of death, bodily injury, or physical or mental impairment, by failing to protect them from assault by Brittany Hale.”

The first count against Hale alleges she hurt a girl by grabbing her, pulling her hair and jerking her head by pulling her hair. The second count alleges she hurt a girl by “picking her up by her arm and/or forcing her to the floor and/or causing her head to snap back.”

The third count alleges Hale injured a girl by grabbing her pigtail “to forcibly move her around,” while a fourth count charges Hale with injuring a girl by pulling her around by her ear.

Hale is charged in count five with grabbing a boy’s “buttocks and/or grabbing both sides of his head to pull him off the floor forcing him to stand.” The final count alleges Hale injured another girl by pushing her off a bench onto the floor.

A video from the day care shows Hale grabbing a 2-year-old girl’s hair and pulling her forward, according to arrest documents.

Jones is co-founder of No Limitations Athletics, a group that offers free athletic opportunities to special-needs children. No Limitations issued a statement after her arrest that said Jones resigned from the group.

