Heat gives way to less heat and then a lot of heat!

We’re going back and forth over the next 10 days temperature wise thanks to, believe it or not, a cold front! Although the late-week cold front is expected to drop temperatures and maybe spark some rain, the storm system doesn’t have a lot of upper-level support so the heat will be fleeting before it comes back in full force this weekend and into next week. Today’s forecast is quite similar to Memorial Day’s weather with morning temperatures in the mid-70s under partly-to-mostly cloudy skies. It’s not impossible to see a stray morning sprinkle but rain will be extremely few and far between. Highs will again be able to reach the low-to-mid 90s with heat index values nearing 100° late this afternoon. So long as we reach 92° for a high temperature today (which we will), we’ll rewrite the history books and May 2022 will go down as the hottest May all-time when looking at the average high temperature.

High temperatures stay in the low-to-mid 90s Wednesday but mid-to-upper 80s are returning both Thursday and Maybe Friday too! The reason for the temperature drop? A cold front! Thursday’s cold front arrives in the morning hours. The front should be close enough to our area that we may see a few isolated showers or storms late Wednesday afternoon but moreso Wednesday night. Rain chances are near 20% but then come up to 30% Thursday as the front actually arrives. There could be a stray strong storm with the front’s arrival Thursday but rain should be fairly scattered so not everyone will see precipitation. Despite the chance for a strong storm Thursday, rainfall totals should generally be less than a quarter-inch but thunderstorms likely will produce upwards of an inch of rain. After the rain exits Friday when the front washes out, we’re forecasting high pressure to dominate yet again bringing us high temperatures nearing or even exceeding 100° late this weekend and into next week.

Hurricane season officially starts Wednesday and the first system of the year could form soon. Agatha, an Eastern Pacific basin category 2 hurricane, made landfall in southern Mexico Monday. Agatha should get torn apart by the mountainous terrain of Mexico but it’ll bring moisture and atmospheric spin into the Gulf of Mexico. Agatha’s remnants may be able to regenerate or cause a tropical depression or storm to form in the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center gives the system a 60% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm. The first name on the 2022 hurricane name list is Alex, but if the Agatha’s center of circulation remains in tact and regenerates in the Gulf of Mexico, it’ll retain the name Agatha. Potential future Alex or Agatha is expected to track toward Central and South Florida this weekend and is no threat to Texas. We’ll be keeping an eye on that system and all the others in what is expected to be a very busy hurricane season.

