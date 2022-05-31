Houston Police searching for gunman in death of victim at taco truck

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect of a fatal shooting of a man Sunday.

Officers responded at 10:20 p.m. May 29 to the 7525 block of Irvington Boulevard where they found Mark Aguilar, 23, unresponsive next to the driver’s side of his vehicle and was pronounced dead.

According to witnesses, after placing his order at a food truck in the parking lot, Aguilar went back to his vehicle and sat in the driver’s seat with the door open.

The suspect exited a Chevrolet Tahoe, approached Aguilar and both men exchanged words.

According to KHOU, Aguilar was by himself and was texting his wife about her food order.

The suspect shot Aguilar, ran back to his SUV and fled the scene.

The suspect is described only as a Hispanic man in a gray or silver, older model Chevrolet Tahoe.

Anyone with information is to call 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

