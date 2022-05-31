Advertisement

Houston woman shoots man trying to get into her apartment

(Arizona's Family)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Houston man is dead following an incident of him threatening a woman in her apartment.

The Houston Police Department responded to at 9 p.m. May 20 at the 15603 block of Gulf Freeway on South Interstate Highway 45 service road about 9 p.m. Monday.

The identity of the deceased male suspect, 42, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Further investigation determined the suspect kicked in the apartment door and entered the residence after he threatened to kill the occupants.

A female inside the apartment shot the suspect as he entered.

The identity of the deceased suspect, 42, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

The female shooter, 40, was not injured in the incident.

After detectives consulted with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, it was determined the incident would be referred to a grand jury.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ed Chelby said his daughter attends Saegert Elementary, where his wife is also a school nurse.
Central Texas father stands guard outside school: ‘I could not sleep after Uvalde’
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Clayton Freeman, 39
Intoxicated Central Texas man arrested, one in critical condition in head-on crash on US-77
Tommie Rodall, 28
Bell County Jailer terminated, arrested, charged with organized crime inside jail
Sgt. Scott and Fort Hood
Fort Hood: Soldier alleging harassment and retaliation assigned female escort with 24/7 access

Latest News

Waco children physically abused at daycare
KWTX Archives: Families of children abused at Waco daycare speak to News 10
Imagen ilustrativa
Weekend Killeen shooting leaves two injured, no arrests made
Pepper Jones (left) and Brittany Hale. (Jail photos)
Former Waco daycare owner, employee plead guilty to physically abusing children
Peacocks spotted in Temple
“Party” of peacocks on the run in area city