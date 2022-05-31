Houston woman shoots man trying to get into her apartment

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Houston man is dead following an incident of him threatening a woman in her apartment.

The Houston Police Department responded to at 9 p.m. May 20 at the 15603 block of Gulf Freeway on South Interstate Highway 45 service road about 9 p.m. Monday.

The identity of the deceased male suspect, 42, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Further investigation determined the suspect kicked in the apartment door and entered the residence after he threatened to kill the occupants.

A female inside the apartment shot the suspect as he entered.

The female shooter, 40, was not injured in the incident.

After detectives consulted with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, it was determined the incident would be referred to a grand jury.

