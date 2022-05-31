Advertisement

May 2022 is the hottest May on record for Central Texas

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

June starts off with more heat and humidity but we are tracking a cold front that will affect our weather for the end of the week with a dip in temperatures and some rain chances! That will be nice, especially after the hottest May on record for Central Texas. Highs stay in the mid 90s Wednesday but highs should be in the upper 80s/low 90s for Thursday and Friday with only small rain chances along a weak frontal boundary. Isolated showers and storms could linger around Friday and Saturday, but highs return to the mid 90s on Saturday. Upper 90s expected Sunday! The door slams shut on rain chance for next week as we see temperatures getting hotter... we’ve managed to hold off on triple digit highs this year but that might change next week.

Hurricane season officially starts Wednesday and the first system of the year could form soon. Agatha, an Eastern Pacific basin category 2 hurricane, made landfall in southern Mexico Monday. Agatha should get torn apart by the mountainous terrain of Mexico but it’ll bring moisture and atmospheric spin into the Gulf of Mexico. Agatha’s remnants may be able to regenerate or cause a tropical depression or storm to form in the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center gives the system a 70% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm in the next 5 days. The first name on the 2022 hurricane name list is Alex, but if the Agatha’s center of circulation remains in tact and regenerates in the Gulf of Mexico, it’ll retain the name Agatha. Potential future Alex or Agatha is expected to track toward Central and South Florida this weekend and is no threat to Texas. We’ll be keeping an eye on that system and all the others in what is expected to be a very busy hurricane season.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ed Chelby said his daughter attends Saegert Elementary, where his wife is also a school nurse.
Central Texas father stands guard outside school: ‘I could not sleep after Uvalde’
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Clayton Freeman, 39
Intoxicated Central Texas man arrested, one in critical condition in head-on crash on US-77
Tommie Rodall, 28
Bell County Jailer terminated, arrested, charged with organized crime inside jail
Sgt. Scott and Fort Hood
Fort Hood: Soldier alleging harassment and retaliation assigned female escort with 24/7 access

Latest News

KWTX Fastcast Images
Heat gives way to less heat and then a lot of heat!
Sean's Tuesday Fastcast
FastCast
Slight rain chances return later this week
FASTCAST
Hot, Breezy Memorial Day with Rain Chances Late Week