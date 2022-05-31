May 2022 is the hottest May on record for Central Texas

June starts off with more heat and humidity but we are tracking a cold front that will affect our weather for the end of the week with a dip in temperatures and some rain chances! That will be nice, especially after the hottest May on record for Central Texas. Highs stay in the mid 90s Wednesday but highs should be in the upper 80s/low 90s for Thursday and Friday with only small rain chances along a weak frontal boundary. Isolated showers and storms could linger around Friday and Saturday, but highs return to the mid 90s on Saturday. Upper 90s expected Sunday! The door slams shut on rain chance for next week as we see temperatures getting hotter... we’ve managed to hold off on triple digit highs this year but that might change next week.

Hurricane season officially starts Wednesday and the first system of the year could form soon. Agatha, an Eastern Pacific basin category 2 hurricane, made landfall in southern Mexico Monday. Agatha should get torn apart by the mountainous terrain of Mexico but it’ll bring moisture and atmospheric spin into the Gulf of Mexico. Agatha’s remnants may be able to regenerate or cause a tropical depression or storm to form in the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center gives the system a 70% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm in the next 5 days. The first name on the 2022 hurricane name list is Alex, but if the Agatha’s center of circulation remains in tact and regenerates in the Gulf of Mexico, it’ll retain the name Agatha. Potential future Alex or Agatha is expected to track toward Central and South Florida this weekend and is no threat to Texas. We’ll be keeping an eye on that system and all the others in what is expected to be a very busy hurricane season.

