Texas teen who authorities say made threat against Mart ISD to remain in custody, undergo mental health evaluation

MART, Texas (KWTX) - An Ellis County teenager who McLennan County officials say made a threat that forced the cancellation of classes at Mart schools on Friday will remain in custody and undergo a mental health evaluation.

Judge Gary Coley Jr. of Waco’s 74th State District Court ordered the 15-year-old Midlothian boy to remain in detention Tuesday at the Bill Logue Juvenile Justice Center. The judge also ordered him to be examined by a Waco psychologist while in custody. He is charged with making a terroristic threat, a third-degree felony punishable up to 10 years in prison.

McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and Ellis County investigators detained the teen Friday night in Midlothian, about 12 hours after a Mart High School student received an anonymous message over Snapchat, a multimedia instant messaging app, that said, “Watch out MHS.”

The girl who received the message does not know the boy and law enforcement investigators and Mart school officials said Tuesday they know of no connection between the teen and Mart schools or any of its students.

McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said investigators tracked the message to the boy’s computer address and determined the message was sent using an anonymous app called Sendit.

“Obviously, it is not that anonymous,” Kilcrease said.

Mart school Superintendent Betsy Burnett said the girl who received the message does not know the boy and he has no connection to Mart schools that anyone at this point is aware of.

“We are not even sure if he was trying to threaten Mart or if it was an accidental message to threaten Midlothian since we are both MHS,” Burnett said.

Burnett said officials decided to dismiss students from school that day out of an abundance of caution.

“It was sent through an anonymous messaging app,” she said. “There was no way of knowing who it was and whether they were on campus or off. So we felt like the best course of action was to release our students.”

Friday’s incident was the second possible threat reported by Mart officials last week. The first occurred the same day a gunman killed 19 students and two adults at a school in Uvalde.

A Mart junior high school student was detained after officials said he was overheard making threatening comments on the school bus last Tuesday following the Uvalde tragedy. Coley also ordered him to be held at the juvenile center and to undergo psychological evaluation.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.