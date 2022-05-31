Advertisement

Waco woman arrested after shooting on Memorial Day

Tanayia Norwood,23
Tanayia Norwood,23(McLennan County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities arrested Tanayia Norwood, 23, of Waco, in a shooting Monday night.

Norwood is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is being held at the McClennan County Jail.

Waco Police Department officers responded at 10:19 p.m. May 30 to a shooting at the 1200 block of Adams.

Officers found one person suffering from a gunshot wound and the victim was transported to a local hospital.

Police said the victim was later transported to Temple, according to Waco Police Spokeswoman Cierra Shipley.

The weapon has not been found.

The investigation is ongoing.

