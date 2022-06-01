Baylor Soccer Announces 2022 Schedule

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor soccer released its 2022 fall schedule on Wednesday. The slate features nine home contests and four matches against teams that advanced to the 2021 NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament.

“We are extremely excited about our upcoming fall season,” said head coach Michelle Lenard. “The team worked very hard this spring to learn and adapt to our new game model, and we are thrilled to put it to the test in the fall. We have a very tough schedule that is built to prepare us for our conference slate and a postseason run.

“Our non-conference schedule will test us immediately and help us to measure where we truly fit in. We are very motivated for the challenge and look forward to competing against the best in the country. Our philosophy is always to play the best teams we can and to relentlessly compete.”

The Bears host six-time NCAA tournament team LSU for an exhibition match on Aug. 11 before heading south to face UTSA on Aug. 14 for the final exhibition contest of the season. The Bears defeated LSU in an exhibition match this past spring in Baton Rouge.

BU kicks off the regular season at home at Betty Lou Mays Field hosting Minnesota and Wisconsin on Aug. 18 and 21, respectively.

Baylor will then head on the road to face Florida and North Carolina in Austin for two neutral-site games Aug. 25 and 28. The Tar Heels’ reputation precedes itself, having won 21 national titles and 23 of the 27 Atlantic Coast Conference championships.

The Bears will then face Houston on Sept. 3 on the road before returning home to host Iowa on Sept. 4.

BU then sets out for the West Coast to play San Francisco on Sept. 8 before heading up to Spokane to take on Gonzaga Sept. 11.

After a week off, the Bears will close out the non-conference portion of their schedule at SMU on Sept. 18.

Baylor will open conference play hosting the Oklahoma Sooners on Sept. 23, before heading south to Austin to close out the September slate against Texas on Sept. 30.

The Bears will then host Kansas and Kansas State in back-to-back home games on Oct. 6 and 9, respectively.

After a stretch of home games, BU will find itself on the road for three-straight matches, first traveling to play Iowa State on Oct. 13 and then heading to Morgantown to take on West Virginia Oct. 16. The Bears will close out their road stand at Texas Tech on Oct. 10.

To conclude the regular season, Baylor will host defending Big 12 champion TCU on Oct. 23 and end with Oklahoma State on Oct. 27.

The Big 12 Championship will take place at the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in Round Rock, Texas. This marks the second time the tournament is back in Texas. San Antonio served as the host site from 1997-2012 before it was moved to Kansas City. Championship action will open with quarterfinals on Oct. 30, while semifinals are set for Nov. 4 and the Championship final will take place Nov. 6. Single-game and season tickets will go on sale in early August. More details will be shared when available. Additionally, all television stream information is still to be determined.

