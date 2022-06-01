Advertisement

Bell County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman with early dementia

Ann Willis, 80
Ann Willis, 80(Bexar County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing female in the Morgan’s Point Resort area.

Ann Willis, 80, is believed to be in the early stages of dementia and walked away from her home this morning.

Willis is described to be approximately 5′ tall and 115 pounds with short gray hair and possibly wearing pajamas.

Anyone with information is to call 254-933-5412.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ed Chelby said his daughter attends Saegert Elementary, where his wife is also a school nurse.
Central Texas father stands guard outside school: ‘I could not sleep after Uvalde’
Clayton Freeman, 39
Intoxicated Central Texas man arrested, one in critical condition in head-on crash on US-77
Tommie Rodall, 28
Bell County Jailer terminated, arrested, charged with organized crime inside jail
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
A newly formed Disinformation Governance Board will immediately begin focusing on...
70 missing children found in operation including west Texas agencies

Latest News

Texas State Teachers Association President Ovidia Molina on Wednesday blasted Texas Governor...
TSTA president blasts Abbott: ‘We don’t need committees, we need gun reform’
Girl Scouts of the USA posthumously bestowed upon Amerie Jo Garza, 10, of Uvalde, Texas, one of...
Girl Scouts honors Uvalde victim with Bronze Cross, highest honor
Pete Arredondo, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District police chief who was the...
Embattled Uvalde CISD police chief sworn in as city council member
Democratic candidate for governor Beto O'Rourke watches a press conference held by Gov. Greg...
O’Rourke renews calls for tougher gun laws after Uvalde shooting, including on assault weapons