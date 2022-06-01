Bell County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman with early dementia

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing female in the Morgan’s Point Resort area.

Ann Willis, 80, is believed to be in the early stages of dementia and walked away from her home this morning.

Willis is described to be approximately 5′ tall and 115 pounds with short gray hair and possibly wearing pajamas.

Anyone with information is to call 254-933-5412.

