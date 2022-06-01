Central Texas family pleading for help as young Sutherland Springs shooting victim continues battle nearly five years later

SAN SABA, Texas (KWTX) -Nearly five years after the Sutherland Springs shooting claimed the lives of 26 people and injured 20 others, a mom in San Saba says her son’s journey to recovery from being severely injured is far from over.

Ryland Ward was shot once in the shoulder, twice in the stomach, and twice in the leg on November 5, 2017 inside the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs.

“As he’s getting older, the more he is realizing what actually took place that day and the extent of it,” Chancie Mcmahan, Ryland’s mom, said.

Ryland is now 10 years old and he has been in and out of hospitals undergoing 30 surgeries. It’s been a fight to recover both physically and mentally.

“His PTSD is really starting to kick in gear,” Mcmahan said. “I have him in counseling and he sees a psychologist. I’m taking all the necessary steps to make sure that he is mentally OK, but he struggles.”

It’s not just a challenge for Ryland, it’s putting strain on his mother.

“It’s really hard sometimes to keep it together and put on a strong face even though I just want to break down and just be heartbroken,” Mcmahan said. “I’m honestly heartbroken for him.”

She says her emotions are running high as they continue to cope with the impact of the Sutherland Springs shooting, while also seeing the tragedy take place in Uvalde.

“It definitely hit home,” Mcmahan said. “I was gracious enough to have my family come home with me and I thank God for that every day.”

From an emotional strain to a financial drain, now Ryland’s 31st surgery is scheduled for June 15th and Mcmahan says it’s becoming too much to handle as a single mother.

“He’s going to be our anywhere from six to 12 weeks and I have to be with him,” she said.

That’s why she has created a GoFundMe so she can stay home with Ryland.

“I just really need some support,” Mcmahan said. “I can’t work if I’m home and I’m the sole provider for my family.”

She says she is in desperate need to continue to pay her bills and become a full-time caretaker for her son.

If you would like to donate to the family or offer support, visit the GoFundMe account.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.