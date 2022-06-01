Deputies locate missing elderly woman in Morgan’s Point Resort area

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday said a missing female in the Morgan’s Point Resort area had been located.

At the time she was reported missing, deputies feared for the safety of Ann Willis, 80, because she is in the early stages of dementia.

The woman reportedly walked away from her home Wednesday morning and never returned. She was found shortly after 4 p.m.

“Thank you for all your help,” the sheriff’s said after the woman was located, “She is being check out by EMS, but seems to be fine.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.