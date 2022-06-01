Advertisement

Deputies locate missing elderly woman in Morgan’s Point Resort area

Ann Willis, 80
Ann Willis, 80(Bexar County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday said a missing female in the Morgan’s Point Resort area had been located.

At the time she was reported missing, deputies feared for the safety of Ann Willis, 80, because she is in the early stages of dementia.

The woman reportedly walked away from her home Wednesday morning and never returned. She was found shortly after 4 p.m.

“Thank you for all your help,” the sheriff’s said after the woman was located, “She is being check out by EMS, but seems to be fine.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ed Chelby said his daughter attends Saegert Elementary, where his wife is also a school nurse.
Central Texas father stands guard outside school: ‘I could not sleep after Uvalde’
Clayton Freeman, 39
Intoxicated Central Texas man arrested, one in critical condition in head-on crash on US-77
Tommie Rodall, 28
Bell County Jailer terminated, arrested, charged with organized crime inside jail
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
A newly formed Disinformation Governance Board will immediately begin focusing on...
70 missing children found in operation including west Texas agencies

Latest News

GUN DETECTORS IN SUBWAYS IN NEW YORK
After mass shooting, NYC explores gun detectors in subways
Uvalde prepares funerals. (CNN, OBTAINEDBY CNN, ABC NEWS, KABB, WOAI, GETTY IMAGES, PETE...
Uvalde students and staff not returning to Robb Elementary School after deadly shooting
Texas State Teachers Association President Ovidia Molina on Wednesday blasted Texas Governor...
TSTA president blasts Abbott: ‘We don’t need committees, we need gun reform’
Girl Scouts of the USA posthumously bestowed upon Amerie Jo Garza, 10, of Uvalde, Texas, one of...
Girl Scouts honors Uvalde victim with Bronze Cross, highest honor