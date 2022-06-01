Advertisement

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found dead, police say

Former Dallas Cowboys Running Back Marion Barber was found dead inside a Frisco home on June 1,...
Former Dallas Cowboys Running Back Marion Barber was found dead inside a Frisco home on June 1, according to authorities.(AP 2018)
By ANNIE GIMBEL, CBS DFW
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Former Dallas Cowboys Running Back Marion Barber was found dead inside a Frisco home on June 1, according to authorities.

The 38-year-old was unresponsive when police were called to make a welfare check. Police said there were no obvious signs of foul play.

Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period.

Barber spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season. The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012.

Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.

