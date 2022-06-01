Four wounded in Waco shooting; one victim in critical condition

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers late Monday night were looking for the suspects in a shooting that left four people, including a woman in critical condition, wounded near the 1900 block of Preston.

The shooting was reported shortly after 8 p.m. on May 31.

Police said two victims, a man and a woman, suffered gunshot wounds.

Two other men who suffered gunshot wounds went to the hospital before officers arrived at the crime scene.

Police said the female victim is in critical condition, and the three males are in stable condition.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500 or send in a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.

