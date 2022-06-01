Happy first day of meteorological summer!

We’ve arrived, y’all! With the flip of the calendar over to June, it’s now officially the first day of meteorological summer! In the Northern Hemisphere, meteorological summer is the hottest 3 month period (June, July, and August) and is typically used when talking about climatology since the date doesn’t change like astronomical summer does (which starts June 21st at 4:14 AM). It’s going to feel like summer for the foreseeable future outside of tomorrow and Friday when a weak cold front swings through. Today’s forecast is about the same as yesterday with morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies giving way to some sunshine this afternoon as highs reach the low-to-mid 90s. There’s a chance for a quick splash-and-dash morning shower and also a chance of a pop-up thunderstorm near and east of I-35 this afternoon. The best rain chances, however, arrive late tonight and early Thursday as the front actually pushes in.

Tonight’s rain chances are only near about 30% to 40%, mainly for the northern half of our area, arriving after midnight as the front nears the area. The front sneaks through Thursday morning so rain chances will stay near 40% for the first half of the day with rain chances dropping to 30% in the afternoon. Although we’re only expecting less than a half-inch of rain (except within thunderstorms), we’re all expected to cool off with highs in the 80s Thursday! We’ll stay in the upper 80s for a high Friday with only a 20% chance of rain returning thanks to Thursday’s front stalling to our south. We’ll shake the “cooler” weather late Friday and then the heat is back after that. High temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper 90s this weekend with near triple-digit highs early next week.

Today is the start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season (which runs through November 30th) and it’s the first season over since 2014 where a tropical depression or storm did not form before the season officially began. Although we’re technically starting out “slow” based on the last few years, the first named storm of the season, Alex, could form near the Yucatan Peninsula or southern Gulf of Mexico late this week. The storm should move toward South Florida this weekend and is no threat to Texas. We’ll be keeping an eye on that system and all the others in what is expected to be a very busy hurricane season.

