June starts with the hope for some rain

We’ve welcomed in month of June and the start of meteorological summer, with more of the same weather that we had in May: above-average heat and maybe even our first triple digit day of the year next week. It’s going to feel like summer for the foreseeable future with the exception of Thursday and Friday as a weak cold front hangs around, giving us a few showers and storms and highs in the 80s. The best rain chance we have this week arrives late tonight and early Thursday as the front sags further south.

We keep rain chances in the forecast for a few days with the front stalled out in Central Texas. The weather heats back up late Friday with high temperatures back into the upper 90s this weekend with near triple-digit highs early next week.

Hurricane Season has officially started: The Atlantic Hurricane season has started and will run through November 30th. We’re already tracking a system that looks to bring a wet weekend to the Sunshine State. The remnants of Hurricane Agatha (which made landfall in southern Mexico on Monday as a Category 2 hurricane) could reorganize as the energy moves eastward and over the open, warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. There is a 70% chance of tropical development in the southern Gulf of Mexico or Caribbean over the next five days. This brings no threat to Texas. We’ll be keeping an eye on that system and all the others in what is expected to be a very busy hurricane season.

